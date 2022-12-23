PAU student bags first prize at national conference in Kerala

Satinder Kaur, a PhD student of the department of human development and family studies, College of Community Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has brought laurels to the university by bagging the first position in the paper presentation during the 34th Biennial National Conference of Home Science Association of India on “incubation opportunities in home science for self-reliant India,” held at St Teresa’s College, Kochi, Kerala.

Her paper depicted gender differentials in the impact of selfie addiction on mental health of adolescents.

PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal, Dean of the college Sandeep Bains, and co-author of the paper and head of the department Deepika Vig congratulated the student for her achievement.

V-C acknowledges efforts of students

The V-C on Thursday interacted with faculty members who were recently awarded certificates of appreciation for their sincere services by dean, College of Agriculture, Manav Indra Singh Gill. The appreciation of the committed faculty was based on the feedback from students.

Gosal said although teachers put in an inordinate amount of effort into preparing students for their future, their contribution is sometimes overlooked. “People may not realize how many teachers regularly give up their free time to provide students with the help or assistance they need,” he said.

He discussed the role of school education serving as bedrock for learning during higher studies. He urged teachers to focus on research-centric education as that needs constant reading and updating oneself about a subject. He said PAU would always value creative and inspiring mentors.