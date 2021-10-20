PAU: Three month training for farm workers concludes

A three-month training course organised by the skill development centre of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) for 22 promoted farm workers of different departments concluded on Monday. It was organised under the guidance of director of extension education Jaskaran Singh Mahal.

Course director and associate director of the skill development centre, Kuldeep Singh, stated that the course was organised to hone the skill of the field workers.

Course coordinator Rupinder Kaur said that the participants were educated on various aspects of agriculture including crop production, horticulture, vegetables and their insect-pest- disease management; agricultural engineering, cattle rearing, bee-keeping and mushroom cultivation.

The chief guest of the concluding session was additional director, communication, Tejinder Singh Riar. He exhorted the participants to take full advantage of the skills and propel the university to greater heights.