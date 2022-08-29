Pawan Bansal lashes out at Union government for ‘mismanaging country’s economy’

Pawan Kumar Bansal, treasurer of the All India Congress Committee, lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led Union government on Sunday for its alleged mismanagement of the country’s economy and repeated reduction of corporate tax and loan waivers given to wealthy businessmen.

While addressing a press conference at the Congress Bhawan here, Bansal said exorbitant taxes have been imposed on essential goods and food items, which is leading to the transfer of wealth from the poor and the middle class into the deep pockets of a few rich businessmen.

“As a result, the country is witnessing an unprecedented economic inequality among its people,” said Bansal, while also criticising the high rate of unemployment in the Modi government’s tenure.

Stressing the need to undertake the 3,570-kilometre “Bharat jodo yatra” from September 7 under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Bansal alleged that the Centre is dividing the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Harmohinder Singh Lucky, president of Chandigarh Congress, said 500 activists of the party will participate in “Mehngai pe hall bol” in Delhi on September 7. “It has been further decided that hundreds of workers will take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, many of whom will travel throughout the yatra’s five-month long duration,” added Lucky.