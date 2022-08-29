Pawan Bansal lashes out at Union government for ‘mismanaging country’s economy’
Pawan Kumar Bansal, treasurer of the All India Congress Committee, lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led Union government on Sunday for its alleged mismanagement of the country’s economy and repeated reduction of corporate tax and loan waivers given to wealthy businessmen.
While addressing a press conference at the Congress Bhawan here, Bansal said exorbitant taxes have been imposed on essential goods and food items, which is leading to the transfer of wealth from the poor and the middle class into the deep pockets of a few rich businessmen.
“As a result, the country is witnessing an unprecedented economic inequality among its people,” said Bansal, while also criticising the high rate of unemployment in the Modi government’s tenure.
Stressing the need to undertake the 3,570-kilometre “Bharat jodo yatra” from September 7 under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Bansal alleged that the Centre is dividing the country.
Speaking on the occasion, Harmohinder Singh Lucky, president of Chandigarh Congress, said 500 activists of the party will participate in “Mehngai pe hall bol” in Delhi on September 7. “It has been further decided that hundreds of workers will take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, many of whom will travel throughout the yatra’s five-month long duration,” added Lucky.
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
