Pay compensation for police torture, HHRC to Haryana

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) on Tuesday recommended that the Haryana government should pay a compensation of ₹50,000 to a Jind youngster, Surya, who was reportedly tortured in police custody in 2018 in Hisar.

The commission said the state is vicariously liable for the tortuous acts of its employees and it can later recover the compensation amount from the erring officer.

An August 3 order by HHRC chairperson justice SK Mittal and member Deep Bhatia said from the perusal of police inquiry reports and medico legal reports, it is established that Surya went to Hisar’s Jat College on November 14, 2018, to appear in the BA final year examination from where he was picked up by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaipal and taken to urban estate police post. The order said the Surya was beaten up by the cops and as per the medico-legal report, 13 injuries were found on his body.

“The ASI tried to explain these injuries by taking the plea that these injuries were possible due to a fall on the ground, either due to heart attack or due to a fit of epilepsy. The plea cannot be accepted as there is no medical record on file,” the commission said.

It said during a departmental inquiry, the ASI was found to be negligent and his complicity in giving third-degree torture to the youngster is established.

The commission has asked the chief secretary to ensure that compensation to Surya is disbursed within eight weeks from now.