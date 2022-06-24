Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pb govt issues notification for land purchase for PGIHRE in Amritsar
chandigarh news

Pb govt issues notification for land purchase for PGIHRE in Amritsar

The Punjab government has issued a notification for the purchase of 32 acres of land for the Post Graduate Institute of Horticulture Research and Education (PGIHRE) in Amritsar
HT Image
Updated on Jun 24, 2022 01:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

The Punjab government has issued a notification for the purchase of 32 acres of land for the Post Graduate Institute of Horticulture Research and Education (PGIHRE) in Amritsar.

The notification was issued on June 21, seven years after the project was announced. The land would be purchased in Chhiddan village on the Amritsar-Attari road for the construction of a part of the project, which is sponsored by the Centre.

The previous Punjab government led by Parkash Singh Badal had transferred 100 acres in Attari village and 50 acres of land in Abohar in the name of Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR), New Delhi- which is authorised to establish the PGIHRE, Amritsar. But, more than 30 acres of land was still needed for the establishment of administrative-academic blocks, which would now be acquired in Chhiddan village.

Once fully established, more than 100 horticulture scientists from India and abroad would carry out research in the field of agriculture, including crop diversification techniques.

The Central government would provide all the budgetary provisions on the expenses incurred on the construction of the buildings, salary of the faculty and research works along with other contingencies, which is estimated to be more than 1,700 in the initial stage.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP