Pbi varsity V-C appoints new dean academic affairs, PUTA fumes

Prof Pushpinder Singh Gill replaced Prof Amritpal Kaur, who, along with 39 other officials, had tendered resignation last week
By Navrajdeep Singh, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 12:39 AM IST
A View of Punjabi University in Patiala. (HT File)

With Punjabi University going to hold its key syndicate and finance committee meetings on April 5, the varsity’s officiating vice-chancellor, senior IAS officer Ravneet Kaur, appointment professor Pushpinder Singh Gill as dean, academic affairs, on Saturday.

Prof Gill replaced Prof Amritpal Kaur, who, along with 39 other officials, had tendered resignation last week from their respective posts, citing alleged discrepancies in the working of V-C.

The working of the university has come to standstill as none of the officials attended their office post resignations. Even the varsity was unable to hold finance committee and syndicate meetings on March 30 for approving the annual budget for 2021-22 financial year.

On Wednesday, the V-C appointed Prof Varinder Kumar Kaushik as new registrar for one year.

“I have held three meetings with Prof Amritpal in past one week and asked her about negligence in performing her duties as dean academic affairs. I have not received any satisfactory explanation from her side,” the V-C stated in her order issued on Saturday.

She added that former dean academic affairs has not attended her office since March 26 due to which the varsity failed to hold key meetings, including finance committee and syndicate.

“We need to make certain instant changes as smooth functioning of the institution has been disrupted due to recent episodes. Moreover, in interest of the varsity, such negligent approach could not be tolerated,” the V-C said.

Meanwhile, Punjabi University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) Nishan Singh Deol said they not only condemned the appointment but also the language used by the vice-chancellor while issuing written orders. “The language used is derogatory for the teaching community, especially for Prof Amritpal Kaur, who had done her duty with full responsibility and commitment. She tendered resignation due to autocratic approach of the V-C,” Deol said.

“We are writing again to Punjab governor and chancellor of the varsity VP Singh Badnore seeking his immediate intervention as the autonomous status of the institution has been encroached. We are also considering legal options in order to challenge the recent appointments in Punjab and Haryana high court,” Deol said.

Meanwhile, the PUTA appealed to chancellor that “orders that are derogatory, divisive, technically and legally non-tenable and violative of the University Calendar should be declared null and void and revoked with immediate effect”.

