PCS judicial exam: HC turns down request for revaluation of answer sheets

The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed pleas seeking revaluation of answer sheets of main written examination of Punjab Civil Services (judicial) exam.

As many as 35 petitioners were in court demanding that revaluation of answer sheets of main exam be allowed before the interviews.

At least 159 posts were advertised by the Punjab Public Service Commission on September 6, 2022. The preliminary exam was held on January 22 this year, followed by main examination held from June 2 to June 4 this year.

A total of 8,935 applications were received and 6,497 candidates took the preliminary exam and 1,353 candidates took the main written examination. It was argued that the result was declared roll number-wise without specifying marks.

The bench of justice Lisa Gill and justice Ritu Tagore said as per the advertisement, revaluation of answer sheets is not allowed and only rechecking i.e. re-totalling of marks is allowed.

The bench also took a note of the SC observations in a similar case wherein it was held that in the absence of relevant rules/instructions, where there is no provision, a candidate is not entitled to, nor can it be claimed or asked for revaluation of answer sheets.

It added that the apex court had been categoric about it that in a case where written examination is followed by viva voce and selection is not on the basis of written examination alone but is dependent on the result of written examination plus viva voce, marks of candidates in the written examination should not be revealed prior to viva voce in order to obviate any kind of bias in the minds of members of the interview boards.

It added that pristine sanctity of the selection process indeed has to be maintained in order to rule out any kind of bias. Respondents have listed steps taken to maintain complete secrecy right from the beginning till declaration of the final result, it added.

