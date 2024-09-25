PDP accused NC of distributing money to buy votes in Budgam

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday alleged the National Conference of distributing money to buy votes in Budgam assembly constituency. NC responded by saying that PDP should present evidence. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti (HT File)

The PDP candidate Aga Muntazir Mehdi is facing NC vice president Omar Abdullah from Budgam assembly constituency which is going to polls, in the second phase, on Wednesday.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti tagged Election Commission of India (ECI) with a letter of the party’s Budgam candidate Aga Muntazir Mehdi in which he mentioned the alleged malpractices.

“Disturbing reports about money being distributed to buy votes in Budgam & Ganderbal. Urge @ECISVEEP to impress upon police & local administration to stop these electoral malpractices. We’ve seen how brazen rigging of the 1987 election plunged J&K into turmoil,” Mufti said on ‘X’ while sharing Mehdi’s handle with the letter.

Mehdi in the letter addressed to the chief election commissioner of India alleged that NC was involved in manipulating the election process and violating the model code of conduct set by the Election Commission of India.

“While, it is pertinent to mention that JKNC is seen using the power of its elected members to intimidate the voters, rampant and illegal distribution of money is taking place and the people associated with my party and my supporters are threatened of the consequences on the day of polling and later,” Mehdi wrote.

The letter said that these measures during such a critical time “raise serious questions regarding the impartiality of the district administration and police, especially CEO of Budgam and question the conduct of free and fair election.”

“I, therefore, urge you to take immediate action and deploy substantial election personnel that investigate and prevent such illegal use of constitutional position and measures to affect the peaceful conduct of the election process,” Mehdi said.

National Conference’s social media incharge Ifra Jan urged PDP to present evidence. “If there is an iota of evidence you have, please present it,” she responded on X.