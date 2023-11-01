: The People’s Democratic Party on Wednesday constituted an electoral board which will be holding party’s internal polls.

PDP forms electoral board to hold polls within the party (AP)

The three-member board comprises of former minister and senior leader Abdul Rehman Veeri as its chairman and S. Amreek Singh Reen and Satpal Singh Charak as its members.

“The constitution of electoral Board was today nominated by party president Mehbooba Mufti,” party spokesman said.

Recently Mufti was elected party president unopposed for the fourth time in a row.

The election board will be holding internal elections in the party in all districts and zonal levels. After the exodus of dozen of senior leaders, the PDP is again trying to regain its foothold in the areas where party is considered weak. Dozens of leaders have joined PDP in past several months giving party a boost ahead of panchayat and urban local bodies polls.

