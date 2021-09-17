Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PEC asks semester 7 students to return to campus from Oct 4
PEC asks semester 7 students to return to campus from Oct 4

PEC’s semester 7 students will appear for their mid-semester examination physically from October 4 to 6 and then attend classes on campus from October 7
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 01:08 AM IST
PEC’s semester 7 students who are returning to campus must have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine. (HT file)

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) has decided to call undergraduate students of the seventh semester back to the campus from October 4 onwards.

According to a notice issued by PEC’s dean academic affairs on Thursday, the students will appear in their mid-semester examination physically from October 4 to 6 and then attend physical classes from October 7. The decision has been taken in view of the improvement in the pandemic situation.

However, the students returning to campus must have received at least one vaccine dose. Students who want to avail hostel accommodation have been asked to contact the office of dean student affairs.

The mid-semester examination of undergraduate students of fifth semester, which is also scheduled from October 4 to 6, will be held online. Moreover, the mid-semester exam of UG third semester students will also be held online from October 21 to 23.

