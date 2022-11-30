PEC: External review committee interacts with students, faculty

The members of the external peer review committee, which is on three days visit to Punjab Engineering College (PEC), interacted with students, faculty and staff members of the institute on Tuesday.

On the second day of the visit, the committee members grouped in two teams visited various departments and labs in the campus. During the departmental visits, the head of the departments in presence of the committee members, faculty and stake holders made interactive presentations.

The committee members on the first day (Monday) met the officials of UT administration including Dharam Pal, IAS, adviser to the administrator.

For the first time in its history, an external committee is conducting a review of PEC to evaluate its academic and administrative functioning and prepare a roadmap for the institute. The committee is chaired by Satish Kumar, chairman of Armaments Research Board, defence research and development organisation (DRDO), Union ministry of defence.

