Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PEC: External review committee interacts with students, faculty

PEC: External review committee interacts with students, faculty

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 01:44 AM IST

The external peer review committee interacted with students, faculty and staff members of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) on Tuesday

For the first time in its history, an external committee is conducting a review of PEC to evaluate its academic and administrative functioning and prepare a roadmap for the institute. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The members of the external peer review committee, which is on three days visit to Punjab Engineering College (PEC), interacted with students, faculty and staff members of the institute on Tuesday.

On the second day of the visit, the committee members grouped in two teams visited various departments and labs in the campus. During the departmental visits, the head of the departments in presence of the committee members, faculty and stake holders made interactive presentations.

The committee members on the first day (Monday) met the officials of UT administration including Dharam Pal, IAS, adviser to the administrator.

For the first time in its history, an external committee is conducting a review of PEC to evaluate its academic and administrative functioning and prepare a roadmap for the institute. The committee is chaired by Satish Kumar, chairman of Armaments Research Board, defence research and development organisation (DRDO), Union ministry of defence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP