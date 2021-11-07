PEC to prepare report to improve NIRF ranking

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) will prepare a report on actionable points to improve the performance of the institute in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

The decision was taken in the last meeting of the PEC senate, where the members deliberated on the dipping ranking of institute. After that, the senate requested a faculty member to make a comprehensive report on actionable points to improving the institute’s ranking.

The points will be both short and long term and the report will be presented in the next senate meeting. “Our team is working on it and the report will be presented once it is prepared,” said PEC director Baldev Setia.

The matter was also discussed during a meeting of PECs board of governors (BoG) in September and it was suggested that the NIRF data may be collected from top 10 institutions and comparison be made accordingly.

How PEC has fared so far

In this year’s Union education ministry’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), PEC settled at the 70th position against 68th in 2020 among the engineering institutes of the country. In 2019, PEC’s rank was 78 and it was ranked 73 in 2018. In the first ever NIRF rankings released in 2016, PEC ranked 38 with 61.32 score. After that, the institute never made it to the top 50 engineering institutes again.

Also, during the last senate meeting, a committee was also constituted to analyse the reasons for the low intake in PG programmes. The panel has been tasked with suggesting remedial measures.

PEC to complete 100 years on Nov 9

Meanwhile, the institute will complete 100 years of its existence on Tuesday. The institution is likely to announce plans for the yearlong celebration on Monday. Setia, who joined the institute few months back, may also share his vision for the institute, recent rankings of the institute and will also make formal announcements of the chief guest and dignitaries expected to attend the centenary year celebrations, as well as a summary of the events scheduled for the year.