PEC adopts UGC regulations on governing body nomenclature

Chandigarh The University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations for deemed to be universities, released in June 2023, were adopted by Punjab Engineering College (PEC), deemed to be university, at the board of governors meeting on Thursday. Two new courses including a BTech in Mathematics and Computing, an MBA programme in Business and Data Analytics will also commence from the 2024-25 session. (HT file photo)

Speaking on this, PEC director Baldev Setia said these directions had been sent to all deemed to be universities to be adopted. Under the new system, the institute’s apex body, earlier called senate, will be called “academic council” and the board of governors will now be called “executive council”. Setia said these changes had more to do with nomenclature of the bodies and will not alter their functioning much except for a few small changes.

Setia added that the policy for PEC had been drafted exactly along the lines of the UGC regulations and it had gotten approval from the board of governors. It will now be sent to the UT administration for approval and thereafter to the UGC. With the model code of conduct in place, it is expected that any final announcements before June are unlikely. This decision follows the adoption of the New Education Policy (NEP) as passed by the PEC senate held earlier this month.

The university’s senate also discussed issues like pursuing degrees with major and minor courses, and multiple entry and exit points for completing bachelors degrees in accordance with the NEP. Additionally, two new courses including a BTech in Mathematics and Computing, an MBA programme in Business and Data Analytics will also commence from the 2024-25 session.