PEDA conducts workshop in Ludhiana to promote energy and water conservation

Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA), conducted a training workshop at Zonal Knowledge Centre, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Ludhiana.

PEDA is conducting five training workshops with PSPCL in Punjab, under Agriculture Demand Side Management (AgDSM) Programme, to promote awareness on energy efficiency measures.

Chief guest Sanjay Goel, one of the directors of Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) explained the role of technocrats in built environment and in agricultural sector and how to conserve energy and water in everyday life.

The workshop was attended by about 75 PSPCL officers, state electricity regulatory officers, officials of state agriculture department, pump set manufacturers and distributors, officials from department of water supply and sanitation. Local manufacturers, consultants, contractors, dealers and other service providers also attended the workshop. Architect Sanjay Goel, engineer Ashwani Kumar, architect Surinder Bahga, engineers Money Khanna and Sukhwant Singh were the key speakers.

Presentations and lectures were delivered on star labelling of electrical appliances and water pumps, operation and maintenance of water pumps; energy-efficient lighting, air-conditioning and smart metering including few case studies of live projects were also shown.

A special presentation on activities and programmes of PEDA was also shown. PEDA, which was created in 1991, has been designated by the state as state designated agency responsible for spearheading energy efficiency efforts, and to identify and oversee energy conservation programmes, including those mandated by Bureau of Energy Efficiency.

Energy efficiency in agriculture pumping sector is need of the hour

The agriculture sector accounts for approximate 80 percent of India’s total water consumption. Along with expanding the area of irrigation, pumps help to regulate the water flow. As a result, farmers have become more dependent on pumps for their irrigation needs. Awareness on energy efficiency measures among farmers and other stakeholders is essential to build the capacities of stakeholders such as officials of distribution companies, state agriculture department and farmers for practices related to pump sets operation, maintenance, electricity supply improvement and others.