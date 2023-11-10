Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pedestrian hit by speeding vehicle on Mohali’s Airport Road dies

Pedestrian hit by speeding vehicle on Mohali’s Airport Road dies

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Nov 10, 2023 09:06 AM IST

The deceased, identified as Kelu Rai, hailed from Bihar and lived in a hutment near Aero City, Mohali, where he worked as a labourer

Four days after being hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle on Airport Road near Bakarpur village in Mohali, a 60-year-old pedestrian succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

On November 4, he was crossing the road after buying vegetables, when a speeding vehicle hit him around 9 pm and drove off. (iStock)

The deceased, identified as Kelu Rai, hailed from Bihar and lived in a hutment near Aero City, Mohali, where he worked as a labourer. On November 4, he was crossing the road after buying vegetables, when a speeding vehicle hit him around 9 pm and drove off.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Rai was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, by his brother Sikandar Rai, who lodged a police complaint post his brother’s death. Sohana police have booked the unidentified vehicle driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, and launched a search for the accused.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
airport road mohali
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP