Pedestrian killed in Mohali hit-and-run

Pedestrian killed in Mohali hit-and-run

chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 21, 2022 06:39 AM IST

The victim has been identified as Ashu Yadav of Uttar Pradesh; he worked as a labourer in Mohali; he was rushed to the Kharar civil hospital, but succumbed to his injuries during treatment

The motorcyclist, in an attempt to flee, crushed the victim under his two-wheeler. (iStock)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by an unidentified motorcyclist on the Landran-Banur road.

The victim has been identified as Ashu Yadav of Uttar Pradesh. He worked as a labourer in the city.

According to the complainant, Gurjant Singh, who works as a security guard in a factory near the accident spot, he heard the victim’s cream, following which he rushed outside and found a man lying in a pool of blood.

He added that the motorcyclist, in an attempt to flee, crushed the victim under the two-wheeler. The victim was rushed to the Kharar civil hospital, but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Following that, the complainant lodged a complaint with the police.

Police said the victim’s body was handed over to his kin after postmortem

The accused, meanwhile, has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sohana police station. He is yet to be arrested.

