Pedestrian stabbed, robbed of phone, 3,000 in Chandigarh’s Sector 45

In the second knifepoint robbery in the city in as many days, a pedestrian was stabbed and robbed of his mobile phone and ₹3,000 cash by a gang of three persons, including a woman, near the Sector 45/50 light point on Wednesday night.

The victim, Hansraj, 44, a resident of Sector 46, had returned to the city from Himachal Pradesh on a bus. After reaching the Sector-43 ISBT, he started walking towards his house around 10.30 pm.

As he reached near Sector 45, a woman standing on the roadside enquired the time.

“As he stopped to speak to her, two men standing nearby stabbed him in the back and shoulder, while the woman also assaulted him. As he collapsed on the ground, the robbers snatched his mobile phone and cash before escaping towards the nearby forest area,” a cop privy to the investigation said.

Passers-by alerted the police, following which Hansraj was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. Police said the victim was treated for the stab injuries and was out of danger.

Police are scanning CCTV cameras installed near the crime scene and, as per sources, have got vital clues about the gang. A case for robbery has been registered at the Sector-49 police station.

Less than 24 hours before the attack on Hansraj, an Ola cab driver was robbed of his car at knifepoint by two men posing as passengers near the Sector 18/21 light point past Tuesday midnight.

The victim, Danish of Panchkula, had picked up the accused from Behlana village for a drop at the Sector 17 ISBT around 1.15 am. He was off duty when the accused had hailed him for a ride from the roadside. As the cab reached near the Sector 18/21 light point, the duo drove off with Danish’s car after threatening him with a knife.

