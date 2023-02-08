‘Pehli Sarkar-Kisan Milni’ programme to be held by Punjab govt on Feb 12

The Punjab government will organise first ever ‘Pehli Sarkar-Kisan Milni’ on February 12 at Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana.

Disclosing this here today, Punjab agriculture and farmers welfare minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said purpose of this meeting is to promote the cultivation water-saving crops by reducing the area under wheat-paddy, and to promote other agricultural allied occupations.

Dhaliwal said there will be direct dialogue between the government and the farmers to make the new agricultural policy of the state.

He said that during this meeting, progressive farmers from all over Punjab would give their suggestions directly to the chief minister and discussions will be held through open dialogue between administration, departments, agricultural research institutes and farmers.

He said that it would help to chalk out plans for diversifying the state’s agriculture, making it profitable besides carrying out agricultural reforms.

The minister said that such 5,000 farmers/entrepreneurs have been invited for this farmer-government meeting. He said that the participation of experienced farmers with extensive knowledge of various subjects related to agriculture and allied occupations has been ensured. Apart from this, members of various agricultural clubs, associations would participate in this meeting. He said that the participation of women farmers belonging to self-help groups, cooperative societies has been also ensured.

Agriculture minister said that 20 “Slaaah Mashwara Booths” for suggestions regarding production of vegetables, fruits, sugarcane, coarse grains, medicinal plants and aromatic plants, poultry farming, fish farming, goat farming, fodder and fodder, dairy, agricultural machinery, coastal areas, forestry, mushrooms and beekeeping, food processing and value addition and start up, organic farming, pulses and oilseeds, wheat, paddy and maize and basmati etc will be set up at the meeting venue. He said that subject experts will be present at these 20 different booths, who will give suggestions to the farmers besides addressing their queries.