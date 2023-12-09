Pekhubela solar project to be commissioned within two months: CM

The setting up of Himachal Pradesh’s largest solar power plant in Pekhubela, Una district will contribute in strengthening the economy of the State and is expected to be dedicated to the people within two months of laying the foundation stone.

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu laid the foundation stone for the 32 MW project on December 2, 2023, and has set a deadline for completion of the project before the first week of February 2024.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The project, spanning 59 hectares, involves the installation of 82,656 solar modules, contributing to the state’s commitment to becoming a green energy hub by March 31, 2026, stated a press release issued on Friday.

Emphasising the broader impact, the CM said that this initiative will not only address the state’s power needs but also significantly reduce carbon emissions.

Awarded construction work on May 19, 2023, the Pekhubela Solar Project is set to generate 66.10 million units of electricity annually. The power generated will be transmitted through a 132 KV double circuit Line-in and Line-out of Rakkar-Tahliwal transmission line, covering a distance of 1.88 km. This project is expected to curtail 2,532 tonnes of carbon emissions annually while fostering employment opportunities to the locals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In the second phase of ₹680 crore Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgar Start-up Scheme, the state government is considering integration of green energy with employment generation, offering a 40 % subsidy to young individuals of the state for establishing solar power projects ranging from 100 KW to one MW capacity. This initiative will not only promote the use of green energy but also contribute significantly to environmental preservation and creating self-employment opportunities,” reiterated the chief minister.