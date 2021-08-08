Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pending regularisation fee: Zirakpur MC flagged 23 housing colonies
chandigarh news

Pending regularisation fee: Zirakpur MC flagged 23 housing colonies

Around 3,000 houses have been constructed in these colonies, which are mostly located in Gazipur, Bhabat, Nabha, Peer Muchala, Kishanpura and Nagla areas of Zirakpur, each colony has defaulted on around ₹10-15 lakh
By Hillary Victor, Mohali
UPDATED ON AUG 08, 2021 12:34 AM IST
MC wants the revenue department to stop the land registries of 23 housing colonies after they defaulted on regularisation fee to the tune of 3 crore. (Representative Image/HT File)

The Zirakpur municipal council wants the revenue department to stop the land registries of 23 housing colonies after they defaulted on regularisation fee to the tune of 3 crore.

However, even after receiving a letter in this regard from the MC executive officer, the departments is continuing with the land registry of the colonies in question, as the tehsildar reasons that the civic body has failed to provide complete revenue details.

Around 3,000 houses have been constructed in these colonies, which are mostly located in Gazipur, Bhabat, Nabha, Peer Muchala, Kishanpura and Nagla. Each colony has defaulted on around 10-15 lakh.

Zirakpur MC executive officer Sandeep Tiwari, who was recently transferred to the Mohali MC, said, “I had written a letter to the tehsildar to immediately stop the registries owing to the non-payment of regularisation fee. A complete list of the colonies has been sent to him.”

Tehsildar Puneet Bansal said: “We got the EO’s letter, but it didn’t have the complete revenue details of the colonies. Once we get the details, we’ll discuss the issue with senior officers and decide whether to stop the registries or not.”

Another senior officer of the MC said: “We will again send a reminder to the revenue department to stop the registries, failing which we will write to the authorities concerned.”

Joint action committee president Sukhdev Chaudhary, who is leading the campaign against illegal colonies, said: “It is unfortunate that illegal colonies are mushrooming in Zirakpur under the nose of revenue and municipal officers. Builders are duping innocent people of their hard-earned money. If the authorities feel the colonies are not illegal, then why are they not issuing them completion certificate?”

Last week, Mohali additional deputy commissioner (general) Komal Mittal began a probe into illegal colonies in Zirakpur, after directions from the chief minister’s office.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Neeraj Chopra wins historic gold medal in men’s javelin throw. Twitter reacts

Mom’s QR code-related text exchange with daughter leaves people in splits

Penguin chicks swim for the first time, people love sweet video

Video of doggo ‘just chilling’ goes viral with nearly seven million views
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP