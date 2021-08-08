Pending regularisation fee: Zirakpur MC flagged 23 housing colonies

The Zirakpur municipal council wants the revenue department to stop the land registries of 23 housing colonies after they defaulted on regularisation fee to the tune of ₹3 crore.

However, even after receiving a letter in this regard from the MC executive officer, the departments is continuing with the land registry of the colonies in question, as the tehsildar reasons that the civic body has failed to provide complete revenue details.

Around 3,000 houses have been constructed in these colonies, which are mostly located in Gazipur, Bhabat, Nabha, Peer Muchala, Kishanpura and Nagla. Each colony has defaulted on around ₹10-15 lakh.

Zirakpur MC executive officer Sandeep Tiwari, who was recently transferred to the Mohali MC, said, “I had written a letter to the tehsildar to immediately stop the registries owing to the non-payment of regularisation fee. A complete list of the colonies has been sent to him.”

Tehsildar Puneet Bansal said: “We got the EO’s letter, but it didn’t have the complete revenue details of the colonies. Once we get the details, we’ll discuss the issue with senior officers and decide whether to stop the registries or not.”

Another senior officer of the MC said: “We will again send a reminder to the revenue department to stop the registries, failing which we will write to the authorities concerned.”

Joint action committee president Sukhdev Chaudhary, who is leading the campaign against illegal colonies, said: “It is unfortunate that illegal colonies are mushrooming in Zirakpur under the nose of revenue and municipal officers. Builders are duping innocent people of their hard-earned money. If the authorities feel the colonies are not illegal, then why are they not issuing them completion certificate?”

Last week, Mohali additional deputy commissioner (general) Komal Mittal began a probe into illegal colonies in Zirakpur, after directions from the chief minister’s office.