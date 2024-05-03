People are upset with BJP’s dictatorship, says Punjab Congress affairs in-charge Devender Yadav

Punjab Congress affairs in-charge Devender Yadav on Thursday stated that the Attari-Wagah border will be reopened for trade if the INDIA bloc forms the government in the Centre. Congress leaders Partap Singh Bajwa (C) with Devendra Yadav (L), Congress candidate from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla in Amritsar on Thursday (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Yadav, who was addressing a press conference here with the leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and party candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla said that apart from abolishing Indian Army recruitment schemes like Agniveer, the INDIA bloc will give 50% reservation to the women of the country.

“At present, the atmosphere of the country is in favour of Congress. People are upset with the dictatorship of BJP,” Yadav said.

The leaders also released a report card and vision letter of Congress. “The slogan of our country is Jai Jawan Jai Kisan. But the BJP has forced the farmers to struggle and has frustrated the soldiers with schemes like Agniveer,” Bajwa said.

He said that Congress’ victory was essential to save the Constitution.

Aujla said that he is always committed to the development and welfare of the people of Guru Nagari. Aujla also realised his report card and vision letter and highlighted the work done by him for Amritsar and his vision for the future.

“The vision document has been created specifically keeping Amritsar in mind, taking into account all the needs that are necessary for the rapid development of Guru Nagri,” he said.