People hopeful of fresh start after MHA declare 25 cr for damaged houses in J&K

With the Union ministry of home affairs sanctioning additional ₹25 crore for the cross border shelling victims of J&K, the affected families are hopeful that the amount will help them in starting their life afresh. The UT administration has already completed the assessment of damaged properties and submitted it’s report to ministry of home affairs. (Istock)

Around 2,000 houses were damaged in J&K during the cross border shelling last month post operation Sindoor when Pakistani army targeted civilian areas in several parts of union territory.

The victims say the UT government gave them peanuts which wasn’t enough to lay foundation of the house. With additional ₹25 crores now the affected families can be compensated in a better way especially those who lost everything in the cross border shelling in Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu, Uri and Kupwara.

The UT administration has already completed the assessment of damaged properties and submitted it’s report to ministry of home affairs. Even the J&K BJP also submitted assessment report about the damaged properties.

“I lost my house and couldn’t retrieve anything. So far we received ₹1.10 lakh from the J&K government. We don’t know what to do with this money as everything is costly nowadays,” said Mohammad Yunus of Salamabad in Uri where five houses were completely damaged. The affected families have been shifted to government accommodation.

“We heard the Centre has released another ₹25 crores and hope now we will be given adequate compensation so that we can begin our lives afresh,” he said.

Another villager, Firoz ud din said shelling has left them on the road. “Our house was damaged completely and now we are on road. Government gave us an amount which is just peanuts. With central aid we are hopeful now good compensation will be provided to us so that we can rebuild our houses.”

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi had announced additional compensation for houses damaged by Pakistani shelling in the border districts of Jammu and Kashmir following Operation Sindoor. The MHA ensured swift implementation of PM’s announcement. “This is an additional amount to what these families have received as per norms set by centre and state government,” said a senior J&K government officer.

Alone in Uri, Kupwara and Tanghdar around 600 structures were damaged completely or partially most of the properties belong to villagers living below poverty.

CPI(M) delegation in Uri

A high-powered delegation of CPI(M) visited Uri and met the families affected in shelling-affected villages.

CPI(M) general secretary and legislator Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami said the delegation led by the national general secretary CPI(M) MA Baby, comprised members of Parliament Amra Ram, K Radhakrishnan, John Brittas, Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharyya, SU Venkatesan, and AA Rahim.

The leaders said that the aim of this visit of the delegation is to express solidarity with villagers affected by cross border shelling and to assess the situation on the ground zero.