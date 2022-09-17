People in Jammu celebrate as Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday declared as public holiday

Following an announcement of a public holiday on September 23, the birth anniversary of the last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh by the J&K LG Manoj Sinha late on Thursday, the Jammu region witnessed grand celebrations on Friday. People thronged Maharaja Hari Singh Park here in the capital city to pay their respects.

“This decision has been taken in view of the contributions of late Maharaja Hari Singh. I expect the official orders to be issued in a few days”, LG Sinha had told reporters at a farm university.

Yuva Rajput Sabha, which had spearheaded the agitation demanding a public holiday as a mark of respect, welcomed the decision.

The impromptu celebrations that broke out Thursday evening in the city and other towns in the region, continued on Friday as people from all walks of life assembled at Tawi Bridge and Maharaja Hari Singh Park to celebrate.

The Kashmir-based political parties, which have largely ruled the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, were opposed to the public holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Dogra ruler, who signed the instrument of accession with the republic of India on October 26, 1947.

Yuva Rajput Sabha president Rajan Singh Happy led exuberant youth to the main Tawi bridge, where they garlanded the life-size statue of the Dogra king.

The traffic had to be diverted to another bridge as the main tube remained packed with people who danced to drum beats.

Police had to erect barricades on both ends of the Tawi Bridge.

Happy, the man, who spearheaded the agitation, expressed gratitude to the people of J&K, who supported them in their agitation.

“Road was tough, but we were determined. Dogras for the first time have joined hands. There is a strong sentiment for the Maharaja. Only 5% had come on roads. Imagine what would happen if all Dogras come on the roads. So, remain united,” he said.

Happy said that they were brutally lathi-charged, but they didn’t budge. He asked the people to celebrate the birth anniversary like Diwali and Eid.

Former deputy chief minister Dr Nirmal Singh said, “Congress and NC, PDP and other parties didn’t give due recognition to the Maharaja that he deserved. It was our good luck that on August 5, 2019, PM Modi revoked Article 370, and the decision paved way for full integration of the state with India. Eventually, a national hero got due recognition.”

Dr Singh also accused former PM Jawaharlal Nehru and Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah of conniving against the Maharaja and forcing him to live in exile. “He eventually came back in ashes to J&K,” Dr Singh said

Dogra Sadar Sabha president and former minister Gulchain Singh Charak also extended greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, besides Ladakh.

