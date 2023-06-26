People of Haryana made up their minds to vote out BJP-JJP govt in 2024: Congress’ Deepender Hooda

Rajya Sabha member from the Congress party, Deepender Hooda on Sunday said the days of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Jannayak Janata Party (BJP-JJP) coalition government in the state were numbered as the people of Haryana have made up their mind to bring the Congress back to power in 2024. Rajya Sabha member from the Congress party Deepender Hooda. (HT File)

Addressing a gathering under the “Haath Se Haath Jodo” programme at Atta village in Samalkha of Panipat district Hooda said, “I can say with confidence that the days of this government are over and the countdown has begun.”

“People running this government are looting public money as everyday a new scam comes to the fore but the government has no concerns about the sufferings of the people, especially farmers, youths. employees, businessmen,” he added.

The leader reiterated the resolution of “joining hands”, saying his party’s agenda was to connect every brother of Haryana and bind them with the thread of love, and break the pride of BJP. “We will connect farmers with MSP guarantee. There are 2 lakh vacant government posts, we will link it with permanent recruitment and employment,” he stated.

“We will connect the employees with the old pension scheme and the elderly with the highest old age pension of ₹6,000 in the country. We will connect poor families with free plots of 100 yards and two room houses. We will connect every family with 300 units of free electricity,” he added.