People ready to give Kejriwal’s development model a chance: Sisodia on Chandigarh MC poll results

Senior AAP leader and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that the party’s victory in the Chandigarh municipal corporation polls indicated that the “people want to give a chance to ‘honesty’
Published on Dec 28, 2021 04:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that the party’s victory in the Chandigarh municipal corporation polls indicated that the “people want to give a chance to ‘honesty and politics that works’ if there is an alternative.”

Addressing a press conference with AAP’s Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann in the city, Sisodia said, “The results in Chandigarh have made it clear that people are all set to give a chance to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s model of development. The mandate has broken the arrogance of those who practice the politics of hatred.”

“The people of Punjab have decided to give a chance to Kejriwal this time. The inclination of the people of Punjab and Delhi towards AAP has also affected the people of Chandigarh,” he said.

