Chandigarh News / People's will essence of democracy: L-G Manoj Sinha on farm laws' repeal
chandigarh news

People’s will essence of democracy: L-G Manoj Sinha on farm laws’ repeal

Echoes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s views, says a section of farmers could not be convinced by the government over the three farm laws.
Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sahib, Chand Nagar and prayed for sustained peace, prosperity, happiness and well-being of all. (HT File)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 02:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that despite efforts, a section of farmers could not be convinced by the government and on the auspicious day of Gurpurab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the nation that farm laws will be repealed.

“Despite best efforts, a section of the farmers could not be convinced by the government and on this auspicious day of Gurpurab, the Prime Minister has assured that in the ensuing parliament session these laws will be repealed,” he said while addressing the Sikh community at Bibi Chand Kaur Gurdwara here.

“I feel in democracy, honouring the people’s will is supreme and it is the essence of democracy and this has been done by the PM,” he added.

He also thanked the PM for re-opening Kartarpur corridor before Prakash Utsav.

Sinha paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sahib, Chand Nagar and prayed for sustained peace, prosperity, happiness and well-being of all.

