Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PESCO employee held while trying to sneak tobacco into Ludhiana Central Jail
chandigarh news

PESCO employee held while trying to sneak tobacco into Ludhiana Central Jail

Police said that the PESCO employee was checked at the Ludhiana Central Jail’s main gate and the tobacco hidden in his shoe was found
Ten days ago, CRPF personnel deputed in Ludhiana Central Jail had nabbed PESCO employee Surjit Singh when he was trying to sneak in tobacco into the complex.
Published on May 18, 2022 12:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In the second such incident in 10 days, a Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation (PESCO) employee was arrested while trying to sneak in tobacco into the Ludhiana Central Jail complex on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Manoj Kumar of Guru Nanak Nagar, Bhamian Kalan.

ASI Paramjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that assistant superintendent of jail, Jasvir Chand, told them that the accused was checked at the jail’s main gate and the tobacco hidden in his shoe was found. A case under Sections 42, 45 and 54 of the Prisons Act has been lodged against the accused at Division Number 7 police station.

On May 6, CRPF personnel deputed in Ludhiana Central Jail had nabbed PESCO employee Surjit Singh when he was trying to sneak in tobacco into the complex.

