Pet Cane Corso mauls Pomeranian to death in Chandigarh’s Sector 37

In a first-of-its-kind case in Chandigarh, a pet Cane Corso dog, known for its reactive temperament, mauled a two-year-old Pomeranian dog to death in Sector 37 on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The shocking vicious attack was captured on a CCTV surveillance camera, based on which police swiftly arrested the Cane Corso’s owner, Kshitiz Arora, 26, a resident of Sector 37. Arora was, however, granted bail soon after.

He is facing a case under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the Indian Penal Code, registered at the Sector-39 police station. The charge, if proven, will lead to a jail term of up to six months or fine up to ₹1,000, or both.

In his complaint, the Pomeranian’s owner Ishwant Singh, 39, a businessman, told the police that he lived in Sector 37.

On Tuesday night, he was walking his Pomeranian near his house, when a growling Cane Corso ran towards them with bared teeth. Though he picked his dog in his arms to save him, the Cane Corso got a hold of it, causing them to fall.

As captured in the CCTV footage, the Cane Corso’s owner rushed to pull his dog away, but it managed to snatch the Pomeranian and ran away with it.

Ishwant said he ran after the dog, only to find his pet lying lifeless around 600 metres away. He also sustained injuries in the attack.

‘Cane Corso was not leashed’

Ishwant alleged that Arora’s dog was not leashed, which could have prevented the fatal attack on his dog. Also, while claiming that his dog was registered with the municipal corporation, he alleged that the Cane Corso was not.

An Italian breed of mastiff, Cane Corso is a medium to large-sized dog (41 to 50 kg), known to have genetic predisposition towards protective behaviour, making training essential. Due to its tendency to remain alert to strangers, it is considered suitable as a guard and livestock dog.

On the other hand, Pomeranian, often known as Pom, is classed as a toy dog breed because of its small size (2 to 3.5 kg). It descends from larger Spitz-type dogs, specifically the German Spitz.

What the municipal law says

Notably, apart from registration of pet dogs and submission of vaccination certificate, the Chandigarh Registration of Pet Dogs Bylaws, 2010, mandate that the dog must be chained/leashed when taken outside for a walk. The dog owner must keep the dog under their control at all times so that it does not intimidate, annoy, hurt or bite anyone.

Besides, ferocious dogs must be muzzled and metal registration token should be displayed on the dog’s collar at all times. If the dog bites a person or causes any other harm to them or their property, compensation has to be paid by its owner.