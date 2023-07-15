Cracks in Panchkula house due to stilt+4 construction: Getting damages assessed, HSVP tells HC

During the resumed hearing of a petition over cracks caused in a Sector-12A house due to construction of stilt+four storeys in an adjoining plot, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has submitted before the Punjab and Haryana high court that they will get the damage assessed by an expert.

The submission came before the division bench of justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The submission came before the division bench of justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan. The bench is hearing a petition by a Sector 12A resident Neeraj Gupta, an advocate, who has alleged that the adjacent plot holder was constructing a stilt+four storey building that has caused damage to his house.

In its reply, HSVP submitted that an engineer had been appointed to assess the damage caused to the house of the petitioner. It may be mentioned that the building being constructed belongs to IRS officer Komal Jogpal, who is expected to file a reply on July 31, when the petition will come up for hearing next.

In May, the high court, in two cases, had ordered two residents to deposit ₹15 lakh in the court registry after their neighbours had alleged that constructions by them had caused cracks in their houses.

Panchkula would turn into ghetto soon: Gen Malik

One of the most vocal voices against Haryana’s stilt+4 floor policy, former chief of Army Staff General VP Malik (retd) on Friday said Panchkula will turn into a ghetto in the next few years.

“By allowing stilt+four floor buildings on roads that are 12-metre-wide (according to experts, this distance is wall to wall across the road, not the width of tarmac road) and more, it has accepted such construction will take place in almost entire Panchkula. Some conditions for constructions mentioned in the expert panel’s report are loopholes to be able to maintain status quo. This will lead to Panchkula turning into a ghetto in the next few years,” said Gen Malik.

He added, “The recent floods had highlighted once again the inadequacy of infrastructure, particularly of drainage, water supply shortage and power outages.”

Malik, held a meeting with presidents, representatives of different RWAs and Citizens Welfare Association (CWA), where it was unanimously resolved to continue to protest against illegal apartmentalisation and construction of stilt+four floor buildings through plans passed earlier in old HSVP sectors.

The CWA demanded “complete ban on such constructions in old HSVP sectors. During the meeting, that was attended by representatives of various sectors, including 2, 4, 9, 11, 12, 15, 25 and MDC Sector 6, it was pointed out that more than 100 adjoining buildings had been damaged due to construction of stilt+four storeys. It was also decided unanimously to approach the affected house owners for legal remedy.

“Any plans for construction of stilt+four floors, even if passed earlier, should be cancelled forthwith and any further construction should be banned,” said CWA president SK Nayar.

