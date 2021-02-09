Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Petrol breaches 84 mark in Chandigarh
Petrol breaches 84 mark in Chandigarh

Diesel goes past ₹77/litre mark; similar trend being seen in the neighbouring cities of Mohali and Panchkula
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:21 PM IST
Fuel prices have been on the rise in Chandigarh since the beginning of this year, with new records being set every passing day. (REUTERS)

A litre of petrol breached 84 mark while diesel went past 77 mark for the first time in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

A similar trend is being seen in the neighbouring cities of Mohali and Panchkula. Fuel in Mohali remains the costliest, with petrol at 89.26 per litre and diesel at 80.01 per litre. In Panchkula, prices stand at 85.16 and 77.86, respectively.

Fuel prices have been on the rise in the city since the beginning of this year, with new records being set every passing day. The rise in prices of both fuels has been around 3.6 since January 1, when petrol was available for 80.35 per litre and diesel for 73.58 per litre. Petrol now costs 84.02 and diesel is available for 77.19.

“The rising costs of diesel has hit us hard. Trucks have poor fuel efficiency, and even a small hike in prices can cost us thousands of rupees,” said BL Sharma, general secretary of the Chandigarh Transport Association, adding that the price of commodities coming to the city from other places is set to go up with rising transportation cost.

