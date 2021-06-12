Petrol climbs to ₹92 per litre in Chandigarh in new high

Petrol became costlier in Chandigarh on Friday, with its price going up to ₹92.19 per litre, the highest ever.

It inched closer to the ₹100 per litre mark in Mohali, where it was priced at ₹97.98 per litre on Friday. The fuel isn’t as expensive in Panchkula, but still costlier than Chandigarh at ₹93.44 per litre.

The diesel prices also shot up to the all-time high. It is most expensive in Mohali at ₹89.67 per litre, followed by ₹87.14 per litre in Panchkula and ₹86.40 per litre in Chandigarh.

Due to another hike in fuel prices, the rates of other commodities, including onions, which are brought to the city from as far as Maharashtra and Rajasthan are also set to rise further.

Congress holds protests

The Chandigarh Congress organised a protest against the fuel price hike in front of two petrol pumps in Sector 21. Chief spokesperson HS Lucky said petrol prices had risen by ₹27 and diesel prices by ₹25 in the past 13 months.

Addressing the protesters, local Congress president Subhash Chawla said the central government had failed on all fronts and the common man was suffering because of their policies.

The party’s Mohali unit also held similar protests near different petrol pumps. “When the common man is facing many hardships owing to Covid-19, the Modi government is burdening them with scaling fuel prices,” said Udaybir Singh Dhillon, Congress leader and president of the Zirakpur municipal council.