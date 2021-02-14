Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Petrol crosses 85/litre mark in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Petrol crosses 85/litre mark in Chandigarh

A litre of petrol breached ₹85 mark for the first time while diesel went past ₹78 mark in Chandigarh on Saturday
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:55 AM IST
(AFP)

A litre of petrol breached 85 mark for the first time while diesel went past 78 mark in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Fuel prices have been on the rise in the city since the beginning of this year, with new records being set every passing day. The rise in prices of both fuels is nearly 5 since January 1, when petrol was available for 80.35 per litre and diesel for 73.58 per litre. Petrol now costs 85.11 and diesel is available for 78.45.

A similar trend is being seen in the neighbouring cities of Mohali and Panchkula. Fuel in Mohali remains the costliest, with petrol at 90.38 per litre and diesel at 81.28 per litre. In Panchkula, prices stand at 86.27 and 79.13, respectively.

The fuel hike is affecting the common man and has a cascading effect on prices of other commodities, said Arjan Singh, president of the Chandigarh Petroleum Dealers Association.

“Earlier, two-wheeler riders used to usually buy petrol for at least 100 at a time, but now they are not spending more than 50, highlighting how much they are stretching their budget to meet the expenses,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP