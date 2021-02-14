Petrol crosses 85/litre mark in Chandigarh

A litre of petrol breached ₹85 mark for the first time while diesel went past ₹78 mark in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Fuel prices have been on the rise in the city since the beginning of this year, with new records being set every passing day. The rise in prices of both fuels is nearly ₹5 since January 1, when petrol was available for ₹80.35 per litre and diesel for ₹73.58 per litre. Petrol now costs ₹85.11 and diesel is available for ₹78.45.

A similar trend is being seen in the neighbouring cities of Mohali and Panchkula. Fuel in Mohali remains the costliest, with petrol at ₹90.38 per litre and diesel at ₹81.28 per litre. In Panchkula, prices stand at ₹86.27 and ₹79.13, respectively.

The fuel hike is affecting the common man and has a cascading effect on prices of other commodities, said Arjan Singh, president of the Chandigarh Petroleum Dealers Association.

“Earlier, two-wheeler riders used to usually buy petrol for at least ₹100 at a time, but now they are not spending more than ₹50, highlighting how much they are stretching their budget to meet the expenses,” he said.