Petrol dearer by 0.78, diesel by 0.73 in Chandigarh

In Chandigarh, petrol is now going to cost ₹95.01 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹81.63 per litre, a hike of ₹0.78 per litre and ₹0.73 per litre, respectively
After the first price hike since November last year, petrol is now being sold for 95.01 per litre in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 03:01 AM IST
ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh

After staying stable for over four months, the prices of both petrol and diesel were hiked on Tuesday.

In Chandigarh, petrol is now going to cost 95.01 per litre, while diesel is priced at 81.63 per litre, a hike of 0.78 per litre and 0.73 per litre, respectively.

Both fuels are still cheaper in Chandigarh as compared to Panchkula and Mohali.

Petrol is the most expensive in Mohali, going up to 96.76 per litre on Tuesday from 95.86 per litre on Monday. The rate of diesel went up from 84.98 per litre to 85.52 per litre.

Diesel is the most expensive in Panchkula, where it is now selling for 95.57 per litre, compared to 96.47 per litre on Monday. The price of petrol was also hiked from 86.81 per litre to 87.69 per litre. All fuel prices were last increased in November 2021.

Diesel is the most expensive in Panchkula. (HT)
Speaking about the rise in fuel prices, Amandeep Singh, general secretary of the Chandigarh Petroleum Dealers’ Association, said, “With the rising price of crude oil in the global market, a price hike locally was inevitable and will most likely continue in the coming days as well. Fuel prices for bulk users in the city have been increased by 27 per litre.”

