Petrol dearer by 0.78, diesel by 0.73 in Chandigarh

After staying stable for over four months, the prices of both petrol and diesel were hiked on Tuesday.

In Chandigarh, petrol is now going to cost ₹95.01 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹81.63 per litre, a hike of ₹0.78 per litre and ₹0.73 per litre, respectively.

Both fuels are still cheaper in Chandigarh as compared to Panchkula and Mohali.

Petrol is the most expensive in Mohali, going up to ₹96.76 per litre on Tuesday from ₹95.86 per litre on Monday. The rate of diesel went up from ₹84.98 per litre to ₹85.52 per litre.

Diesel is the most expensive in Panchkula, where it is now selling for ₹95.57 per litre, compared to ₹96.47 per litre on Monday. The price of petrol was also hiked from ₹86.81 per litre to ₹87.69 per litre. All fuel prices were last increased in November 2021.

Diesel is the most expensive in Panchkula. (HT)

Speaking about the rise in fuel prices, Amandeep Singh, general secretary of the Chandigarh Petroleum Dealers’ Association, said, “With the rising price of crude oil in the global market, a price hike locally was inevitable and will most likely continue in the coming days as well. Fuel prices for bulk users in the city have been increased by ₹27 per litre.”