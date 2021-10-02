Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol price climbs to 98.08 per litre in Chandigarh

Diesel also reached an all-time high of ₹89.90 per litre, which is expected to have an adverse effect on the cost of household commodities in Chandigarh in the coming days
By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON OCT 02, 2021 02:42 AM IST
It was on July 11 when the price of petrol in Chandigarh had crossed the 97 per litre mark. Since then, it stayed in the same ballpark, even falling down by a few paise in August. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

After remaining dormant since July, fuel prices have started rising again. The price of petrol in Chandigarh touched 98.08 per litre and diesel’s 89.90 per litre, both all time-highs, which are expected to have an adverse effect on the cost of household commodities in the coming days.

It was on July 11 when the price of petrol had crossed the 97 per litre mark. Since then, it stayed in the same ballpark, even falling down by a few paise in August.

Petrol in Mohali had crossed the 100 per litre mark on June 26 and has now reached 104.08, while diesel is at 93.28. In Panchkula, petrol’s cost is 99.41 per litre, while diesel is priced at 90.68.

“This price hike is tied with the spike in fuel rates globally. While a crisis like that in England is unlikely here, we can expect further increase in rates,” said Arjan Singh, president of the Chandigarh Petroleum Dealers Association.

General secretary of the Chandigarh Transport Association, BL Sharma said, “It has taken long for the transport sector to get back to even 80% of the work that was available before the pandemic. Now the increasing fuel rates will eat into the margins, and price of fruits and vegetables that are brought in from other states will go up.”

