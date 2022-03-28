Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Petrol price hits century in Panchkula
chandigarh news

Petrol price hits century in Panchkula

At ₹100.21 per litre, petrol in Panchkula is the costliest in the Chandigarh tricity area; diesel in Panchkula is also the most expensive
Petrol prices had crossed the 100 per litre mark across the tricity last year as well. (HT File Photo)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 03:10 AM IST
ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh

Another hike in fuel prices on Sunday pushed the petrol price in Panchkula past the dreaded 100 mark.

At 100.21 per litre, petrol in Panchkula is the costliest in the tricity. Hitting 91.45 per litre on Sunday, diesel in Panchkula also remains the most expensive and the only place in the tricity where the fuel costs more than 90.

Mohali comes second with petrol priced at 99.52 per litre and diesel at 88.29 per litre. Chandigarh has the least expensive fuel with petrol costing 98.55 per litre and diesel 85.01 per litre.

Speaking about the increase in prices, President of the Mohali Petroleum Dealers’ Association, Ashwinder Mongia said, “The retail prices are still low compared to the cost of crude oil in the international market. In 2021, Mohali had the most expensive fuel in the tricity, but now Panchkula residents are feeling the impact. The disparity in prices in the tricity is due to the different value-added tax (VAT) charged by the respective state governments.”

Petrol prices had crossed the 100 per litre mark across the tricity last year as well. It happened first in Mohali on June 26, followed by Panchkula on October 5 and Chandigarh on October 10. But a month later, the rates were down to 96 per litre or less across the tricity until the spike in prices on March 22.

RELATED STORIES

General secretary of the Chandigarh Petroleum Dealers’ Association, Amandeep Singh said while the retail rates were still relatively subsidised, those for bulk purchase had been increased by over 27 per litre.

The steady hike in fuel prices is also likely to affect the prices of fruits and vegetables in the city. Harpreet Singh, a mandi supervisor with the Punjab Mandi Board, said, “Currently, prices at apni mandis are on the lower side. But the effect of the fuel price surge can be expected in the next two weeks, as a considerable produce is transported to the city from faraway places.”

No respite from price surge

Spike in fuel rates (per litre) over the past five days

PetrolDiesel

March 22March 27IncreaseMarch 22March 27Increase

Chandigarh95.0198.553.5481.6385.013.38

Mohali96.7699.522.7685.5288.292.77

Panchkula96.47100.213.7487.6991.453.76

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP