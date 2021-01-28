IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Petrol prices breach 83 per litre in UT for the first time
chandigarh news

Petrol prices breach 83 per litre in UT for the first time

In the past 28 days, the petrol rates in Chandigarh have risen by ₹2.75, while diesel prices have gone up by 85 paise.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:46 PM IST
HT Image

Petrol prices crossed 83 for the first time in the city, settling at 83.09 per litre on Thursday. Diesel was also the costliest ever at 76.23 per litre.

The prices also hit an all-time high in Mohali with petrol selling at 88.37 per litre and diesel at 79.09 per litre. In Panchkula, the rates were 84.22 and 76.89, respectively.

In the 28 days since January 1, the petrol rates in Chandigarh have risen by 2.75, while diesel prices have gone up by 85 paise.

In the last jump in prices, on January 19, petrol in Chandigarh was selling at 82.04 and diesel at 75.13. Before this, on January 8, petrol was priced at 81.08 and diesel at 74.14. When the month began, petrol was available for 80.34 and diesel for 75.38.

With international crude oil prices expected to rise further, petrol pump dealers said another hike in prices was expected in the coming days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP