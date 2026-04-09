PG seats being increased in medical colleges to enhance patient care: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said postgraduate (PG) seats were being increased in all medical colleges in the state to improve their functioning and enhance patient care.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the government was continuously working to improve healthcare facilities so that people can access quality treatment within the state. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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The additional seats include 57 in Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, 29 in Mandi, 32 in Nahan, 33 in Chamba, 67 in Hamirpur and 96 in Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla.

He shared this after chairing a review meeting of the medical education department, where he directed officials to ensure effective healthcare services for patients across all medical colleges.

Sukhu said the government was continuously working to improve healthcare facilities so that people can access quality treatment within the state.

Addressing the shortage of faculty, particularly in newer medical colleges and super-specialists at Tanda college, the chief minister directed that the retirement age of professors be increased to 65 for the next three years.

He assured that this decision will not affect promotions. To further address staff shortages, the government was also designating assistant and associate professors accordingly. All vacant nursing posts in medical colleges will also be filled by November this year, and adequate technical staff will be appointed, Sukhu added.

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{{^usCountry}} ‘No dearth of funds for health, education’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘No dearth of funds for health, education’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister said improving the health and education sectors was a top priority and assured that there was no dearth of funds for these areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister said improving the health and education sectors was a top priority and assured that there was no dearth of funds for these areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said the state government was investing ₹3,000 crore to procure modern machines and equipment for medical colleges and hospitals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the state government was investing ₹3,000 crore to procure modern machines and equipment for medical colleges and hospitals. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Besides, the government will soon commence Phase 2 of Chamba Medical College for which ₹192 crore had been set aside. Additionally, ₹500 crore will be allocated for the construction of the Nahan Medical College, the chief minister shared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Besides, the government will soon commence Phase 2 of Chamba Medical College for which ₹192 crore had been set aside. Additionally, ₹500 crore will be allocated for the construction of the Nahan Medical College, the chief minister shared. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said the government was committed to ensuring efficient functioning of all medical colleges, and healthcare services will see significant improvements in the coming years. He also highlighted plans to promote health tourism in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the government was committed to ensuring efficient functioning of all medical colleges, and healthcare services will see significant improvements in the coming years. He also highlighted plans to promote health tourism in the state. {{/usCountry}}

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