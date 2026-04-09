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PG seats being increased in medical colleges to enhance patient care: Himachal CM

The additional seats include 57 in Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, 29 in Mandi, 32 in Nahan, 33 in Chamba, 67 in Hamirpur and 96 in Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 03:14 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
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Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said postgraduate (PG) seats were being increased in all medical colleges in the state to improve their functioning and enhance patient care.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the government was continuously working to improve healthcare facilities so that people can access quality treatment within the state. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The additional seats include 57 in Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, 29 in Mandi, 32 in Nahan, 33 in Chamba, 67 in Hamirpur and 96 in Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla.

He shared this after chairing a review meeting of the medical education department, where he directed officials to ensure effective healthcare services for patients across all medical colleges.

Sukhu said the government was continuously working to improve healthcare facilities so that people can access quality treatment within the state.

Addressing the shortage of faculty, particularly in newer medical colleges and super-specialists at Tanda college, the chief minister directed that the retirement age of professors be increased to 65 for the next three years.

He assured that this decision will not affect promotions. To further address staff shortages, the government was also designating assistant and associate professors accordingly. All vacant nursing posts in medical colleges will also be filled by November this year, and adequate technical staff will be appointed, Sukhu added.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / PG seats being increased in medical colleges to enhance patient care: Himachal CM
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / PG seats being increased in medical colleges to enhance patient care: Himachal CM
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