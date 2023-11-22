Doctors at PGI have come up with a groundbreaking way to diagnose Cushing’s syndrome, a hormonal disorder where the body makes excessive cortisol.

PGI unveils imaging tech for precise hormonal disorder diagnosis. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The doctors developed a special imaging technique using CRH & M-Desmo molecules, and Indian government has granted a patent to the innovation. Doctor’s inject these molecule which stick to the part of the body causing the problem. When these molecules are injected in the body, it sticks to the area with excess cortisol and is highlighted in images on MRI/CT scan. This helps doctors to quickly figure out where the issue is and plan the right treatment.

The team of doctors who developed this technique were lead by Dr Rama Walia and Dr Jaya Shukla. They are using these molecules in collaboration with different departments like endocrinology, nuclear medicine, radiology, and neurosurgery at PGI.

Dr Rama Walia while addressing a press conference at Nehru hospital extension building said that they have used this technique on around 30-40 patients. The disease is not very common but is very serious.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cushing’s syndrome is often caused by small tumours in the pituitary gland, and these tumours can be challenging to spot because of their size. The regular method, MRI, sometimes doesn’t show the whole story. Another test, inferior petrosal sinus sampling (IPSS), can give some clues but is expensive and doesn’t pinpoint the exact spot of the tumour.

Professor & head, endocrinology department Dr Sanjay Bhadada said, “To figure out what is causing Cushing’s syndrome and where it’s coming from, we need to localise the tumour precisely.”

“We often use MRI to look for these small tumours in pituitary gland. But MRI images may not always show exactly what’s causing Cushing’s syndrome or where it’s coming from,” said Dr Bhadada.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PET-CT with the right molecules provides a detailed picture of the body, helps doctors figure out if the problem is in the pituitary gland or somewhere else. This new approach combines pictures showing the body’s structure and how it functions, making it a promising way to accurately diagnose Cushing’s disease.