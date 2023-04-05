Get tuberculosis diagnosis in 2 hours at PGIMER Chandigarh

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has adopted Gene-Xpert test for rapid testing of all types of tuberculosis (TB).

The automatic Gene-Xpert machine can test 16 samples in one ago. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Compared to the previous solid sputum culture tests whose results would take up to four weeks, Gene-Xpert provides test results within two hours.

Also, the samples for the previously used culture tests were sent to other centres for testing, while now, the premier medical institute is independently conducting up to 70 TB tests daily, providing patients swift diagnosis and treatment plans.

Gene-Xpert test simultaneously detects mycobacterium tuberculosis complex (MTBC) and resistance to rifampin medication in less than two hours. The information provided by the test aids in selecting treatment regimens and reaching infection control decisions quickly.

Dr Sunil Sethi, a professor at the department of medical microbiology, PGIMER, said, “We had a procured a machine that can test 16 cartridges at a time during the Covid-19 pandemic. The machine has now been repurposed for TB testing, which is being sponsored by the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme. Gene-Xpert is a real-time molecular assay that can be used for various samples except for urine, blood and stool. Also, diagnosing extra-pulmonary TB can be challenging, as it is difficult to detect through culture tests. However, Gene-Xpert technology has proven to be highly sensitive in detecting extra-pulmonary TB.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The central government had set up around 1,500 machines with Gene-Xpert technology across the country, he said, adding that with the government’s efforts to eliminate TB by 2025, there had been a definite decline in the disease’s incidence.

“This is evidenced by the increase in the number of cases being detected through active case finding, with Chandigarh reporting a 70% rate. Additionally, the cure rate for TB in Chandigarh has been reported to be 85%,” Dr Sethi said.

He added that while the consumption of tobacco was only considered a risk factor for the disease, a TB patient should refrain from smoking, as it can worsen their condition and increase risk of complications.

Preventive therapy for TB

Dr Sethi said in the past, preventive therapy for TB was only administered to children under the age of five. However, nowadays, it was being given to all individuals who have been in contact with TB patients. The therapy is given for three to six months to prevent the onset of the disease.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}