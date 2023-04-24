Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PGI appoints Dr Naresh Panda as its new dean academics

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 24, 2023 01:29 AM IST

Dr Rakesh Sehgal had filed a petition with the Central Administrative Tribunal, requesting that the respondents, which include PGIMER and the ministry of health, be directed to permit him to remain in service until the age of 70, like in AIIMS and other medical colleges

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has appointed Dr Naresh Panda, professor and head of otolaryngology department, as the dean (academics) after the Chandigarh bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal vacated the status quo order on the retirement of Dr Rakesh Sehgal dated March 31.

Dr Sehgal had challenged the decision of the PGIMER to retire him upon reaching the age of 65. He had filed a petition with the Central Administrative Tribunal, requesting that the respondents, which include PGIMER and the ministry of health, be directed to permit him to remain in service until the age of 70, like in AIIMS and other medical colleges.

After hearing the arguments, the bench ruled, “If the person in question is allowed to continue working beyond his retirement age, it might prevent the appointment of other qualified people to the same position. This could delay the chances of others who are hoping to apply for the job. People generally expect that those who have reached the retirement age will retire on the specified date, making way for others to apply for the position.”

