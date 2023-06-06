NIRF 2023: PGIMER second best medical institute for sixth straight year

For the sixth year in a row, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) has once again ranked as the second best medical institute in the Union education ministry’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023 rankings that were announced on Monday.

PGIMER achieved a score of 88.53 out of 100 in teaching, learning and resources parameter, higher than 78.62 in 2022. (HT Photo)

The premier medical institute has been ranking second since 2018.

AIIMS, New Delhi, was on the top in the medical category, while CMC, Vellore, has been placed third.

PGIMER achieved a score of 88.53 out of 100 in teaching, learning and resources parameter, higher than 78.62 in 2022.

In the domain of research and professional practices, it obtained a score of 83.15, similar to 83.18 last year.

Its score dropped from 85.34 to 79.79 in the graduation outcome parameter. However, it rose in outreach and inclusivity from 62.15 to 64.97, while its perception score remained almost similar at 71.78, compared to 71.42 last time.

PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal congratulated the faculty and staff members for their continuous efforts and support in achieving this feat. He also thanked the Union minister of health and family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya for extending wholehearted support and inspiration to the institute.

