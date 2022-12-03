PGIMER cuts waiting time with upgraded cancer diagnosis facilities

In a bid to reduce waiting time for cancer patients’ medical tests, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) strengthened its interventional radiology (IR) diagnostic facilities.

A minimally-invasive image-guided procedure, IR helps diagnose and treat diseases in nearly every organ system. The tests include biopsies and fine needle aspiration cytology (FNAC).

“The IR is an advanced technology to conduct tests for diagnosing cancer. It minimises the risk to the patient and improves health outcomes. The utility is that they can access the deeper structures of the body through a tiny incision using small needles, catheters and wires. This greatly hastens the recovery of patients compared to open surgical procedures”, said Dr MS Sandhu, head of PGIMER’s department of radiodiagnosis.

“The department has expanded its services by dedicating more rooms, machines and manpower, for the IR Clinic at the Nehru Hospital for doing these tests,” he added.

A large number of patients visit PGIMER to undergo tests to detect cancers. Patients who undergo IR procedures also require follow-ups for determining their outcome, further increasing the need for tests.

