PGIMER faculty, IMA flay Punjab health minister’s behaviour with Dr Raj Bahadur
The PGIMER Faculty Association on Saturday strongly condemned Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra for publicly humiliating Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, vice-chancellor (V-C_ Dr Raj Bahadur.
“One has to understand that the V-C is not involved in the day-to-day administration of medical colleges and hospitals. Dr Raj Bahadur, who has served in many important positions, including senior faculty at PGIMER, is a surgeon and administrator par excellence and has introduced many reforms in medical education in Punjab. The health minister has failed to introduce any health sector reform so far and instead of improving the failing health infrastructure in Punjab, which has one of the lowest health sector spending in the country, the minister resorted to cheap publicity and irresponsible behaviour which is strongly condemnable. Such actions send a wrong message to the public and promote violence against doctors,” the faculty said in a statement.
They demanded a public apology from the minister and requested the Punjab chief minister to restrain his cabinet colleagues from such irresponsible actions.
The Indian Medical Association, Chandigarh, also condemned the health minister. Dr Ramneek Sharma, president, IMA, Chandigarh, said Dr Bahadur was a highly respected orthopaedic surgeon, who was known nationally and internationally. “His career spans over five decades and all can vouch for his commitment to the medical profession and integrity. We call upon the Punjab chief minister to take appropriate action and ask the health minister to apologise to restore our faith in the political system,” IMA Chandigarh said.
Balbir Sidhu demands minister’s removal
Criticising Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra for misbehaving with Dr Raj Bahadur, former Punjab health minister and BJP leader Balbir Singh Sidhu on Saturday urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to sack Jouramajra for the insulting act that had demoralised the entire medical community of Punjab.
“Dr Raj Bahadur is an internationally acclaimed doctor who has been serving Punjab selflessly for over 50 years. It is doctors like him who helped the state fight the Covid-19 pandemic,” Sidhu said.
”If the minister thought that the responsibility lies at the top, instead of making the V-C lie on the bed, he should have done it himself. We can’t accept that such treatment of doctors or for that matter any public servant. It is important to restore the morale of the medical community that is angry, annoyed and disturbed with the minister’s behaviour,” he said.
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
