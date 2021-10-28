PGIMER study: 82% severe Covid patients showed abnormal lung function

Around 82% severe Covid patients who required hospitalisation and mechanical ventilation, showed abnormal lung function three months after their discharge from the intensive care unit, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) found in a study.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The study, which was conducted by following up with severe Covid patients discharged from the ICU at PGIMER, analysed the differences in pulmonary function, mental health, and quality of life (QOL) after hospitalisation and has been published in the September edition of US based Cureus Journal of Medical Science.

As many as 189 patients, above the age of 18, were admitted to PGIMER’s ICU due to severe Covid infection from January 1 to April 30, 2021 and 145 of them were discharged. However, 31 patients were lost to follow-up. The remaining 114 patients were contacted telephonically and it was found that 21 of them had died during the three-month time period after their recovery. Of the 93 survivors, 81 reported to the hospital to participate in the study.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The anaesthesia department of PGIMER studied the pulmonary functioning of the remaining 74 patients who were suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and it was concluded that 61 (82%) of them had abnormal lung function.

“It was believed that survivors of Covid-19 pneumonia may have residual lung injury and poor physical and mental health even after discharge. To check the post Covid complications, the study was conducted by the professors and associate professors of the anesthesia department. However, it was found that the serious patients, who require invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) during their hospitalisation, have a greater risk of impaired pulmonary function and reduced quality of life after their discharge,” reads the study.

The doctors also concluded that patients need strict follow-up after their discharge from hospitals, as there are high chances that patients who needed mechanical ventilation of getting lung-related problems. There may be a greater need for rehabilitative therapies for such patients, they said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}