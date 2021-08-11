PGIMER study: Respiratory infection among infants down 96%

The Covid-driven lockdown restrictions helped babies survive viral respiratory infections with the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) witnessing a 96% dip in cases of acute viral bronchiolitis (AVB) among infants after the pandemic.

In a research study, which was published in the Indian Journal of Paediatrics on August 4, the doctors from PGIMER’s department of paediatrics revealed that only a few cases of viral respiratory infections were reported from North India during the peak of Covid-19.

AVB is often a common cause of hospitalisation among infants, leading to significant morbidity and occasional mortality.

“AVB is common in infants during extreme winters. From November 2019 to February 2020, as many as 3,770 infants were admitted to PGI’s paediatrics ward. Of them, at least 173 were diagnosed with AVB. The infection was so severe in 14 of them, they succumbed to the infection. Also, 37% of the 173 infants required paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) admission and 15% required mechanical ventilation,” said Dr Suresh Kumar Angurana, assistant professor, department of paediatrics, PGIMER.

Dr Suresh added, “From November 2020 to February 2021, only eight out of 1,589 infants were diagnosed with the infection. Also, none of the infants required PICU admission or mechanical ventilation. The mortality rate was also recorded as zero.”

“During the lockdown, social gatherings and events were restricted and schools, day-care centres, crèches, playgrounds were also shut. Due to this social isolation, exposure to the outside environment decreased and cases of viral infection dropped significantly. Even when they were reported, severity was low,” added Dr Suresh.