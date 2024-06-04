PGIMER to add 14 new senior residents in neurology department

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will soon have 14 new senior residents (doctors) in its neurology department. Six doctors for emergency services, another six for critical care, and two for various labs are required at the neurology department. (HT file photo for representation)

This addition was proposed during the 129th ‘Standing Finance Committee’ (SFC) meeting on March 12 as a tabled agenda item to help manage patient load and start new services at the institute. The proposal has been approved by the SFC.

PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal and head of the neurology department confirmed, “The sanction and approval have been granted.”

The creation of 14 senior resident posts will result in an annual financial implication of around ₹1.79 crore rupees.

Dr Lal had submitted the proposal for the creation of 14 posts for DM neurology senior residents in the department of neurology, during the SFC meeting.

Justifying the creation of the new posts, Dr Lal’s proposal mentioned that there has been an enormous increase in workload and they are going to shift the department to the Advanced Neurosciences Centre (ANC) where new services will be started while upgrading existing services.

The hospital is also planning to start autonomic function test lab, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), gait lab, rehabilitation centre, neuro-immunology and neuro-genetic labs, neuro-critical care and emergency neurology services, besides upgrading existing facilities.

The department needs an autonomic function test lab urgently to properly treat patients with peripheral nervous system disorders, as no such lab exists even in northern India’s top institutes.

According to the proposal, once the department upgrades existing services and moves to the ANC, patient admissions will increase five fold, and the OPD will be able to handle many more patients.

Dr Lal explained that to meet these needs, the institute, requires at least six more senior residents for emergency neurology services, another six for neurology critical care unit, and two more residents for various labs, totaling 14 senior residents. Presently, there are 22 sanctioned posts for DM students, but only 16 are in position.