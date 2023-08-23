Chandigarh: PGIMER to set up paediatric bone marrow transplant unit

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is going to set up a paediatric bone marrow transplant (BMT) unit at Nehru Hospital.

The hospital has approved six beds exclusively for paediatric patients. These beds will be under paediatrics hematology and oncology in-charge Dr Amita Trehan.

The tender for the construction of paediatric BMT unit has been issued. This is in line with the commitment of Government of India to provide affordable and quality transplant services in government institutions.

Adult bone marrow transplant services team under Dr Pankaj Malhotra and Dr Alka Khadwal will handhold the paediatric bone marrow transplant services.