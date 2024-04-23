PGIMER to treat liver patients with metabolic risk factors under one roof

In another new service at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), the department of hepatology in collaboration with the department of endocrinology and dietetics launched a “metabolic clinic” on Monday. Initially, the service will be available every Monday. (HT File)

PGI director Dr Vivek Lal, in the presence of other faculty members and staff, inaugurated the new clinic for the patients attending the liver clinic in the New OPD complex. Initially, the service will be available every Monday.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The inauguration of the metabolic clinic coincides with World Liver Day, which is observed every year on April 19 worldwide.

Hepatology department head Dr Ajay Duseja explained that the purpose of starting the new clinic within the liver clinic is to provide integrated, one-stop care under one roof to patients with chronic liver disease; many of whom have metabolic risk factors, like overweight, obesity, diabetes mellitus, hypertension and dyslipidemia.

When someone has a liver disease, such as cirrhosis, their body goes through a lot of changes. Sometimes, they can develop diabetes and other metabolic problems. This often happens in people who already have risk factors like obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

After a liver transplant, patients may gain weight and have issues with their blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol. Normally, these patients see doctors in different clinics for liver and metabolic problems but as these clinics open on different days and many patients come from far away, some can’t make it to both. So, having a special clinic where patients can see both liver and metabolic doctors on the same day would help a lot.

Dr Sanjay Bhadada, head of endocrinology department, spoke about the importance of integrated metabolic clinic and point-of-care services within the liver clinic.

He said initially these services will be provided once a week (every Monday) and can be increased to both the days of the liver clinic (Monday and Friday) later.