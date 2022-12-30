PGIMER abolishes post of biostatistics lecturer

Despite ongoing court proceedings and three months after a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) bench directed PGIMER to consider a 35-year-old woman’s candidature for the post of lecturer (biostatistics), the institute abolished the post citing “administrative” reasons. One Ruby Rani had filed a complaint in CAT stating that she had applied for the post, which had been advertised in 2016, for those who were between 18 to 50 years old, but she had not been able to clear it. However, in 2022 the age limit was revised from 18 to 30 years old, which she said was illegal and discriminatory.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Jewellery stolen from Dhanas house

Unknown persons broke into a house and made away with jewellery in Dhanas on Wednesday. In his complaint, Kuldip Singh of Kacchi Colony, said the burglars made away with two gold chains, a gold nose pin, two gold rings and two pairs of silver anklets. A case under Section 380 (theft) and 457 (house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sarangpur police station.

PU senate meeting today

The Panjab University (PU) senate will consider 18 agenda items at its next meeting on Friday, including a final decision on the implementation of revised University Grants Commission (UGC) pay scales as per the 7th pay commission. The senate will also take a final decision on revised estimates of 2022-23 and budget estimates of the 2023-24 financial year.

Parents of children with rare disease meet Ambala MLA

Days after the Haryana government announced a monthly pension of ₹2,500 for patients suffering from muscular dystrophy, parents of several children suffering from the disease met BJP MLA Aseem Goel on Thursday and thanked him for raising the issue in the state assembly.

Revised version of PU accounts manual released

The revised and improvised version of Panjab University’s (PU) accounts manual 2022 was released on Thursday by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar. “The present manual is an improvised and updated version of the accounts manual 2012, which has been revised after incorporating various decisions of the governing bodies of the university,” said PU finance and development officer (FDO) Vikram Nayyar.

Extortion bid on realtor: Accused sent to three days police custody

A day after Kharar police arrested six men for allegedly demanding ₹2 crore extortion from a realtor, a local court sent them to three days in police custody. The gang, led by one Gola Rai Kotia, had attempted to extort Delhi-based realtor Nitin Nagpal, 42, who has developed Sukhmani Enclave near Chajju Majra in Kharar, Punjab. As per sources, Kotia had met a developer, Joga Singh, in Nabha jail, who shared details of Nagpal’s property with him.

Dance and music fest concludes

The two-day classical dance and music festival, “Surtaal”, concluded at Tagore Theatre on Thursday. Flute player Chetan Joshi and classical singer Vidya Shah enthralled the audience on Day 2 of the festival. The highlight of the programme was a performance by Pandit Chetan Joshi, an internationally renowned flautist.

2 held with 14,000 banned capsules

Handesra police on Thursday arrested two Himachal Pradesh men with 14,000 banned capsules. The accused have been identified as Hans Raj, 45, and Anil Kumar, 42. They were arrested from a check post on Ambala - Handesra border.

Mind Tree School celebrates annual day

The annual day of Mind Tree School was celebrated on Thursday based on the theme “an ode to mothers”. Students from Classes 5, 6 and 10 participated in the programme and delivered song and dance performances and skits.